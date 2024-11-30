LimeWire (LMWR) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $64.85 Million

LimeWire (LMWR) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. Over the last week, LimeWire has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One LimeWire token can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000217 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LimeWire has a market cap of $64.85 million and approximately $4.33 million worth of LimeWire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About LimeWire

LimeWire was first traded on May 17th, 2023. LimeWire’s total supply is 633,045,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 308,742,216 tokens. LimeWire’s official website is limewire.com. LimeWire’s official Twitter account is @limewire. The official message board for LimeWire is blog.limewire.com.

LimeWire Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LimeWire (LMWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. LimeWire has a current supply of 633,045,269 with 308,742,216.61402555 in circulation. The last known price of LimeWire is 0.21849669 USD and is up 9.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $4,394,776.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://limewire.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LimeWire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LimeWire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LimeWire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

