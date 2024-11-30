LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Bought by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 93.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,718 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 22,057 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 60,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,197,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth $16,443,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 46,771 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LYB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI raised LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.70.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $83.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.25. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $81.45 and a one year high of $107.02. The company has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.08.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.10). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 81.58%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

