Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) EVP Sells $1,001,147.50 in Stock

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.10, for a total transaction of $1,001,147.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,334,137.20. This represents a 7.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Manhattan Associates Trading Down 0.8 %

MANH opened at $285.44 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.23 and a 1-year high of $307.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.35. The company has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 81.09 and a beta of 1.52.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $266.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.90 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.55% and a net margin of 21.38%. Manhattan Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimist Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 9.0% during the third quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 916 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at $502,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 6,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MANH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $263.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $326.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.78.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

