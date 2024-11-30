Martingale Asset Management L P Buys 13,162 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 216,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,162 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $3,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XHR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3,146.0% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2,559.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XHR. B. Riley cut their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

XHR opened at $15.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.92 and a beta of 1.51. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $15.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 208.70%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

