Martingale Asset Management L P Cuts Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,347 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 19,163 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in CDW were worth $5,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in CDW in the third quarter worth approximately $416,111,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in CDW by 11.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,292,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $289,357,000 after buying an additional 128,263 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CDW by 1.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 775,240 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $175,437,000 after buying an additional 7,764 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in CDW in the third quarter worth approximately $158,300,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in CDW by 2.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 696,733 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $157,671,000 after buying an additional 15,527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

CDW opened at $175.93 on Friday. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $172.95 and a 12-month high of $263.37. The company has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.24.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.05). CDW had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on CDW from $229.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on CDW in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Citigroup downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CDW from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.63.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

