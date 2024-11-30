Martingale Asset Management L P Reduces Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $3,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 630,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,398,000 after acquiring an additional 7,720 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 569,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. Dundas Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $46,805,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 221,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,495,000 after acquiring an additional 49,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 204,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,659,000 after acquiring an additional 31,514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AIT opened at $275.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $243.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.80. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.50 and a 52-week high of $282.98.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 22.68%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AIT shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.57.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

