Martingale Asset Management L P Trims Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $3,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 115.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in The Ensign Group by 30.1% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Ensign Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.33.

Insider Activity at The Ensign Group

In related news, CEO Barry Port sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,325,980. This trade represents a 3.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Price Performance

The Ensign Group stock opened at $146.21 on Friday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.18 and a 52-week high of $158.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.25 and a 200-day moving average of $138.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 5.81%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

