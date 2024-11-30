Maverick Capital Ltd. Grows Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 93.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,844 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $3,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 11,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 47,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. 96.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Valvoline Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $39.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.81. Valvoline Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.86 and a 1 year high of $48.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.72.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Valvoline
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Charles M. Sonsteby acquired 10,000 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.50 per share, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,261.50. The trade was a 60.84 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Valvoline Company Profile
Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Valvoline
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/25 – 11/29
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- These 3 Stocks Are Heavy Hitters in Alternative Asset Management
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.