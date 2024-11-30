Maverick Capital Ltd. Grows Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 93.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,844 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $3,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 11,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 47,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. 96.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valvoline Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $39.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.81. Valvoline Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.86 and a 1 year high of $48.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Baird R W raised shares of Valvoline to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Valvoline from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Charles M. Sonsteby acquired 10,000 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.50 per share, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,261.50. The trade was a 60.84 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

