Maverick Capital Ltd. Purchases 902,868 Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,114,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 902,868 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned about 2.10% of Day One Biopharmaceuticals worth $29,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAWN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 9,238.6% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,668 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $163,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DAWN opened at $13.93 on Friday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $18.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.52 and a beta of -1.51.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DAWN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $93.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DAWN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.71.

In other news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $426,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,097,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,606,947.70. The trade was a 2.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,745 shares of company stock valued at $775,867. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

