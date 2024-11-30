MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 736 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $6,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Teradyne by 2.7% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 298,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,911,000 after purchasing an additional 7,751 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Teradyne by 24.5% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne in the third quarter valued at about $312,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Teradyne during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teradyne Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:TER opened at $110.00 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.24 and a 12-month high of $163.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.10.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $737.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 11th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $83,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,110,590.40. The trade was a 3.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,816 shares in the company, valued at $10,896,080. This represents a 3.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,199 shares of company stock valued at $1,080,634. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $124.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Teradyne from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.62.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

