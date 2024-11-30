MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $156.08 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 740,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,678 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.9% of MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $156,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 43.2% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 22,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 6,902 shares during the period. BNP Paribas lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 226,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,684,000 after buying an additional 6,497 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 137.8% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,376,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $922,760,000 after buying an additional 2,535,590 shares during the period. Finally, WorthPointe LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.31.

NYSE JPM opened at $249.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $227.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.38 and a fifty-two week high of $254.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.33 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.82%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

