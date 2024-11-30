MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $6.91 Million Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $6,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 44,009.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 7,039,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $903,878,000 after buying an additional 7,023,042 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,312,000 after purchasing an additional 161,776 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 133.2% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,547,000 after buying an additional 141,718 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,355,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,557,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $616,938,000 after purchasing an additional 86,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on DTE Energy from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.46.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $125.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.73 and its 200 day moving average is $119.99. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $102.17 and a 1 year high of $131.66.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

