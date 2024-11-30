Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stake Lifted by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,565 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,073,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,431,000 after buying an additional 178,939 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC raised its position in Moderna by 83.8% in the third quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Moderna by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 17,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 5,544 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 70,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 10,960 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $42,985.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,505 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $571,440.60. This represents a 7.00 % decrease in their position. Insiders sold 1,147 shares of company stock worth $76,245 over the last ninety days. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $43.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.80 and a 1 year high of $170.47. The firm has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.69.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $1.92. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 43.77%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRNA. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, November 8th. Leerink Partners reduced their price objective on Moderna from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. HSBC raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Moderna from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.33.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

