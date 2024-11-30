Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.120-0.140 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $837.0 million-$843.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $841.4 million.

Myriad Genetics Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MYGN stock opened at $16.27 on Friday. Myriad Genetics has a twelve month low of $14.72 and a twelve month high of $29.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.24.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on MYGN. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Myriad Genetics from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Colleen F. Reitan sold 46,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $1,286,035.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,797.35. The trade was a 51.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paul J. Diaz sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $343,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 962,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,067,327.54. This trade represents a 1.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,012 shares of company stock worth $1,900,485 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Myriad Genetics

(Get Free Report)

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.