NCM Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

NCM Capital Management LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 931 shares during the quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 41,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 69.0% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 7,786 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.4% in the third quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 15,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Allan Corp boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.0% during the third quarter. William Allan Corp now owns 28,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.52.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE:UPS opened at $135.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.12 and a fifty-two week high of $163.82. The firm has a market cap of $115.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.87.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.13. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 37.38%. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 7,325 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total value of $1,015,025.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,098 shares in the company, valued at $6,249,229.86. The trade was a 13.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

