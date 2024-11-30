NCM Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

NCM Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 8,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Capital CS Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 45,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 10,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA FBND opened at $45.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.81. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.01 and a 12 month high of $47.30.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.