Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lessened its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,526 shares during the quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHD. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CHD stock opened at $110.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.42, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.35. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.26 and a 1-year high of $113.50.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 50.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Church & Dwight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 11,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $1,203,505.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,129 shares in the company, valued at $740,275.36. This represents a 61.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 165,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total value of $17,084,743.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,613,438.57. The trade was a 59.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 543,513 shares of company stock worth $56,795,253. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

