Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Has $1.29 Million Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lowered its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,706 shares during the quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 47.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,536,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,263 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 387.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,455,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,086,000 after buying an additional 1,156,712 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 260.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,169,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,686,000 after acquiring an additional 845,490 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,353,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 9.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,064,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,061,000 after acquiring an additional 799,581 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

NASDAQ KHC opened at $31.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.49. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $30.40 and a 52-week high of $38.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.13.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.14%.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Pedro F. P. Navio sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $1,505,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,195 shares in the company, valued at $5,626,122.75. This represents a 21.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on KHC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho cut their price target on Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.55.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.