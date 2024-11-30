Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Has $2.72 Million Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. cut its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,085 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,958 shares during the quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 62.5% in the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter worth about $60,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHKP. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $178.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.74.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $182.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.63. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $143.28 and a 52-week high of $210.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $189.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.01.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.25. The company had revenue of $635.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.96 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.