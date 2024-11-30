Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Sells 5,522 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lessened its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,641 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,522 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. raised its stake in Corning by 545.5% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 2,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other Corning news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 8,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $435,722.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $241,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,213. This represents a 42.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of GLW stock opened at $48.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.02 and a twelve month high of $51.03. The company has a market cap of $41.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 286.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.46.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 658.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Corning from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Corning from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up from $51.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Corning from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.08.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

