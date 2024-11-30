Ocean Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCEAW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ocean Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCEAW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the October 31st total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Ocean Biomedical Stock Performance

Shares of Ocean Biomedical stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. Ocean Biomedical has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.05.

About Ocean Biomedical

Ocean Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic products in oncology, fibrosis, infectious diseases, and inflammation. The company is developing mono-specific and bi-specific humanized monoclonal antibodies (mAb) product candidates targeting Chi3l1 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and glioblastoma multiforme; and a small molecule product candidate targeting Chit1 for the treatment of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis and Hermansky-Pudlak Syndrome.

