Orbit Chain Market Cap Hits $5.51 Million (ORC)

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 30th. One Orbit Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Orbit Chain has traded 12.9% higher against the dollar. Orbit Chain has a market capitalization of $5.51 million and $116,479.27 worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96,553.61 or 0.99683210 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96,358.07 or 0.99481330 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Orbit Chain Profile

Orbit Chain was first traded on June 3rd, 2019. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 947,219,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,151,698 tokens. The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @orbit_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Orbit Chain is medium.com/orbit-chain.

Buying and Selling Orbit Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit Chain (ORC) is a multi-asset blockchain platform that facilitates the storage, transfer, and verification of information and assets across various public blockchains. It acts as a hub, allowing fluid asset movement and interaction within a single network, aiming to solve the liquidity problem of traditional blockchain systems. The ORC token is used for transferring data or assets, staking, governance voting rights, and as part of the cost for using Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using US dollars.

