Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 53.0% from the October 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 209,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Ørsted A/S Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS DNNGY traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.47. The stock had a trading volume of 20,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,304. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.74. Ørsted A/S has a 1 year low of $15.52 and a 1 year high of $22.44.
Ørsted A/S Company Profile
