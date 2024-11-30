Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 53.0% from the October 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 209,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Ørsted A/S Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS DNNGY traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.47. The stock had a trading volume of 20,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,304. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.74. Ørsted A/S has a 1 year low of $15.52 and a 1 year high of $22.44.

Ørsted A/S Company Profile

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Bioenergy & Other segments.

