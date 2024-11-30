PDT Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

PDT Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $4,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,440,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,099,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,022,000 after purchasing an additional 370,181 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter worth approximately $30,820,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 17.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,610,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,390,000 after buying an additional 242,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 63.2% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 485,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,709,000 after buying an additional 187,955 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $122.24 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.17 and a 1-year high of $126.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60.

Cardinal Health Cuts Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.90 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 56.56% and a net margin of 0.56%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.5056 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 39.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

