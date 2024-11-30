PFM Health Sciences LP Cuts Position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)

PFM Health Sciences LP lessened its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,000,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 519,444 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP owned approximately 3.91% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics worth $9,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fullcircle Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 230.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 43,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,740,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 50,419 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,786,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 394,566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $3.00 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.79.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Stock Down 0.6 %

ADAP opened at $0.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.82. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $2.05.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

