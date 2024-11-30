PFM Health Sciences LP Invests $2.32 Million in Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR)

PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new position in Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 152,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,324,000. PFM Health Sciences LP owned 0.34% of Capricor Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAPR. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Capricor Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 868.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 15,872 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in Capricor Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Capricor Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Capricor Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity at Capricor Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Shinyaku Co Ltd Nippon purchased 2,798,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,997.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,090,351 shares in the company, valued at $38,004,281.36. This trade represents a 65.21 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capricor Therapeutics Trading Down 0.2 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Capricor Therapeutics stock opened at $19.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $864.38 million, a PE ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 4.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.38. Capricor Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $23.40.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAPR. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Capricor Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics from $12.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capricor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.