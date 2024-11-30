PFM Health Sciences LP Raises Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

PFM Health Sciences LP grew its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,263 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for approximately 1.6% of PFM Health Sciences LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. PFM Health Sciences LP’s holdings in Amgen were worth $29,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 33,125.4% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,460,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,437,115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446,757 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 6,812.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,523,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,130,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,882 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Amgen by 561.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,539,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $496,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,982 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 9,058.1% during the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 756,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,897,000 after purchasing an additional 748,200 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 47.1% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,226,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,072,000 after purchasing an additional 392,727 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $335.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.05.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN opened at $282.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $311.37 and a 200 day moving average of $317.14. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $257.80 and a fifty-two week high of $346.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 168.35%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 115.24%.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.