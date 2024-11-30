Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Hits $0.27 on Exchanges

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 30th. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000283 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $53.77 million and approximately $100,490.38 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 29.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.95 or 0.00060861 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.66 or 0.00036820 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00017428 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000342 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pirate Chain’s official website is piratechain.com. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.