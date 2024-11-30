Point72 Europe London LLP Buys New Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 51,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,566,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. KPP Advisory Services LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 2.6% during the third quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Davis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.6% during the third quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,223 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.8% during the third quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,824 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.4% in the second quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,009 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $246.94 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.19 and a 1-year high of $248.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $223.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.76. The company has a market cap of $286.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 16.35%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 40.14%.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.73, for a total transaction of $4,754,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 378,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,891,418.52. This trade represents a 5.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 1,572 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $308,112.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,824,632 shares in the company, valued at $357,627,872. The trade was a 0.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 340,750 shares of company stock valued at $72,863,634. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $216.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.83.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

