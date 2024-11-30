Point72 Europe London LLP Grows Stock Position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Point72 Europe London LLP boosted its position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 413.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 395,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 318,474 shares during the quarter. Fortis makes up about 1.1% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Point72 Europe London LLP owned about 0.08% of Fortis worth $17,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Fortis by 4.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 489,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,006,000 after buying an additional 21,059 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 4.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,938,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,955,000 after acquiring an additional 158,178 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 10.8% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 858,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,380,000 after acquiring an additional 83,858 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 163.8% in the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,347,000 after acquiring an additional 141,400 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 11.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 300,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,803,000 after acquiring an additional 30,103 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Fortis to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James lowered Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Fortis in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Fortis stock opened at $44.71 on Friday. Fortis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.86 and a fifty-two week high of $46.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.46. The stock has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 14.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

