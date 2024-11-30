Point72 Europe London LLP Has $13.26 Million Stock Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Point72 Europe London LLP boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,951 shares during the quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $13,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $238.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $220.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.77.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $228.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.92. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a one year low of $157.48 and a one year high of $233.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $220.25 and its 200-day moving average is $213.68.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.57 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 21.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.69%.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total value of $264,734.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,357 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,812.29. This trade represents a 8.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

