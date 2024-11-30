Point72 Europe London LLP Invests $6.41 Million in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 61,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,408,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 19.8% during the third quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 64,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,736,000 after acquiring an additional 10,630 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in TransUnion by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 76,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,012,000 after purchasing an additional 26,229 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in TransUnion by 923.2% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 29,560 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in TransUnion in the 3rd quarter worth about $892,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRU. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on TransUnion from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded TransUnion from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TransUnion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total value of $239,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,709,710.35. This represents a 4.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George M. Awad sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,702,600. This represents a 30.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $1,954,740 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:TRU opened at $101.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.62. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $57.80 and a 1-year high of $113.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. TransUnion had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.52%.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Stories

