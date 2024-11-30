Point72 Europe London LLP Sells 57,956 Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Point72 Europe London LLP lessened its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Free Report) by 39.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 57,956 shares during the quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKS. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in JinkoSolar by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 607.7% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 198.1% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in JinkoSolar by 15.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in JinkoSolar by 43.3% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 11,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JKS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on JinkoSolar from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.60.

JinkoSolar Stock Performance

JinkoSolar stock opened at $22.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.33 and its 200 day moving average is $22.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 0.44. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $38.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 0.53%. On average, equities research analysts predict that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JinkoSolar Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.

