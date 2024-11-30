Point72 Europe London LLP Sells 78,299 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Point72 Europe London LLP cut its stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,299 shares during the quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP owned about 0.05% of Janus Henderson Group worth $3,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JHG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,090,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,741,000 after buying an additional 344,582 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,968,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,249 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,446,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,262,000 after acquiring an additional 36,711 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,256,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,064,000 after purchasing an additional 16,653 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 28.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,081,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,248,000 after purchasing an additional 467,049 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on JHG. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

Janus Henderson Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JHG opened at $45.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49. Janus Henderson Group plc has a twelve month low of $25.86 and a twelve month high of $45.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.46 and a 200 day moving average of $37.29.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $624.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $320,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,634,087.60. This represents a 6.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Further Reading

