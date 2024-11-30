Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Clifford Walker Sells 10,000 Shares

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) VP Clifford Walker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $643,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 130,934 shares in the company, valued at $8,426,912.24. The trade was a 7.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Power Integrations Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $65.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.26, a P/E/G ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.22 and a 200 day moving average of $67.43. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.63 and a 52 week high of $89.68.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Power Integrations had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $115.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Power Integrations

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Power Integrations by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 10.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Power Integrations by 3.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on POWI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Monday, August 5th. Northland Securities raised shares of Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Power Integrations

About Power Integrations

(Get Free Report)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.