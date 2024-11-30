Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $210.14 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 996,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 583,311 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.1% of Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $210,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $27,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.31.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance
Shares of JPM opened at $249.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $154.38 and a 12 month high of $254.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.82%.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
