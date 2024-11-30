Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the October 31st total of 46,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Quhuo Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:QH opened at $1.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.83. Quhuo has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $2.27.
About Quhuo
