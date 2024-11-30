Raffles Associates LP Lowers Stock Position in NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK)

Raffles Associates LP cut its position in shares of NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK – Free Report) by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,865 shares during the quarter. Raffles Associates LP’s holdings in NB Bancorp were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NB Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,058,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NB Bancorp by 1,756.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 128,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 121,164 shares during the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NB Bancorp by 32.7% during the second quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 181,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 44,780 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in NB Bancorp in the second quarter worth $1,820,000. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC purchased a new position in NB Bancorp in the second quarter worth $3,653,000.

NBBK opened at $20.14 on Friday. NB Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $21.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on NB Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

NB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a bank holding company for Needham Bank that provides various banking products and services in Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in Massachusetts, eastern Connecticut, southern New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. The company offers various deposits, including certificate of deposit, individual retirement, money market, savings, NOW, demand deposit, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts; and commercial real estate and multifamily, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit.

