Raffles Associates LP Sells 47,000 Shares of Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA)

Raffles Associates LP lessened its position in Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 170,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,000 shares during the period. Energy Services of America comprises about 1.7% of Raffles Associates LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Raffles Associates LP’s holdings in Energy Services of America were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Energy Services of America in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Energy Services of America by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 60,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 19,380 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Services of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $452,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energy Services of America by 257.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 117,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 84,362 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Energy Services of America by 20.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 178,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 30,694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Samuel G. Kapourales sold 50,000 shares of Energy Services of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $505,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 714,191 shares in the company, valued at $7,213,329.10. This trade represents a 6.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack M. Reynolds sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $257,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 408,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,206,365.50. The trade was a 5.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Energy Services of America stock opened at $16.09 on Friday. Energy Services of America Co. has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $16.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.83 and its 200 day moving average is $9.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Energy Services of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Energy Services of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.39%.

Energy Services of America Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. The company constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.

