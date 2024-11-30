Richtech Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:RR) Short Interest Down 32.0% in November

Richtech Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:RR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, a drop of 32.0% from the October 31st total of 3,880,000 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Richtech Robotics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RR. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Richtech Robotics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Richtech Robotics by 662.1% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 188,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 163,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Richtech Robotics in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Richtech Robotics alerts:

Richtech Robotics Price Performance

Shares of Richtech Robotics stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,202,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,826,260. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.27. Richtech Robotics has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $12.29.

About Richtech Robotics

Richtech Robotics Inc develops, manufactures, deploys, and sells robotic solutions for automation in the service industry. The company offers indoor transport and delivery, sanitation, and food and beverage automation solutions, such as ADAM and ARM worker robots; delivery robots, including Matradee, Matradee X, Matradee L, Richie, and Robbie; and cleaning robots comprising DUST-E SX, and DUST-E MX, as well as accessories, such as bus tubs, cup holders, magnetic tray cases, smartwatches, table location systems, and tray covers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Richtech Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richtech Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.