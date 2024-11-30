Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 137,259 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 505,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,259 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.35% of Roku worth $37,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,570,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,824,000 after acquiring an additional 244,793 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,716,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,096,000 after buying an additional 159,785 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of Roku by 126.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,535,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,646,000 after buying an additional 856,401 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Roku by 3.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 955,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,373,000 after acquiring an additional 30,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Roku by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 500,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,013,000 after acquiring an additional 24,926 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROKU shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Guggenheim upgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Roku from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roku news, insider Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 1,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $109,012.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,582.78. This represents a 4.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 15,454 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,159,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,000. This represents a 98.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,240 shares of company stock worth $6,729,582. Corporate insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Roku Stock Performance

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $69.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.52 and a beta of 2.07. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.33 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.34.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.29. Roku had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a negative return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.33) EPS. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

