Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $39.10 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,488 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $39,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.5% during the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC now owns 44,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,688,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $260.59 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $193.05 and a 1 year high of $263.35. The company has a market capitalization of $64.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $243.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.84.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

