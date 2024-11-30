Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Reduces Holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 675,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,332 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 2.34% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $44,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 72.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 781.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 492.9% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the second quarter worth $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DFIN. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of DFIN stock opened at $60.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.19 and its 200 day moving average is $63.11. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.02 and a twelve month high of $71.01.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.28). Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $179.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 114,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total transaction of $7,730,040.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,008,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,973,248.52. This trade represents a 10.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Leib sold 2,881 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $201,756.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,262,234.30. This trade represents a 0.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 425,331 shares of company stock worth $26,738,613. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

