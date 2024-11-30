Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 142,449 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 828,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,449 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $47,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COWZ. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,634,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,380 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,404,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,981,000 after buying an additional 1,281,810 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,929,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 230.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 884,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,154,000 after acquiring an additional 616,518 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 150.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 902,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,155,000 after acquiring an additional 541,800 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:COWZ opened at $60.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.56. The firm has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

