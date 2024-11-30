SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the October 31st total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 875,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $236.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.23.

SBA Communications Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of SBAC stock traded down $2.26 on Friday, reaching $226.25. The stock had a trading volume of 351,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,920. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $232.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.68. SBA Communications has a 12 month low of $183.64 and a 12 month high of $258.76.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $667.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.29 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 25.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SBA Communications

In related news, EVP Donald Day sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.86, for a total value of $364,290.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,814.28. The trade was a 23.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SBA Communications

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Featured Stories

