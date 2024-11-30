Scopia Capital Management LP Has $25.13 Million Stock Position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Scopia Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 48.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 679,143 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 626,975 shares during the quarter. Mercury Systems accounts for about 5.2% of Scopia Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Scopia Capital Management LP’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $25,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRCY. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,684,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Mercury Systems by 102.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 257,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after purchasing an additional 130,396 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Mercury Systems during the second quarter worth about $3,079,000. Clearline Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 526,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,213,000 after purchasing an additional 81,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,831,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Charles Roger Iv Wells sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $59,247.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 113,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,403,334.40. This trade represents a 1.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRCY opened at $41.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.06 and a beta of 0.71. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.31 and a twelve month high of $44.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.60.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MRCY shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mercury Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.29.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

