Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG) Short Interest Up 66.7% in November

Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the October 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Sentage Trading Up 2.7 %
SNTG stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.04. 2,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,732. Sentage has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $8.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average of $2.17.
About Sentage
