Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG) Short Interest Up 66.7% in November

Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the October 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Sentage Trading Up 2.7 %

SNTG stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.04. 2,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,732. Sentage has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $8.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average of $2.17.

About Sentage

Sentage Holdings Inc provides a range of financial services. The company offers consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. It also provides consultancy and information technology support services. Sentage Holdings Inc was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

