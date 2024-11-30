Short Interest in Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP) Rises By 110.0%

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 110.0% from the October 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Air T Price Performance
AIRTP stock opened at $17.49 on Friday. Air T has a one year low of $15.65 and a one year high of $19.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.44.
Air T Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Air T
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/25 – 11/29
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- These 3 Stocks Are Heavy Hitters in Alternative Asset Management
Receive News & Ratings for Air T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.