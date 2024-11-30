Short Interest in Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP) Rises By 110.0%

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 110.0% from the October 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Air T Price Performance

AIRTP stock opened at $17.49 on Friday. Air T has a one year low of $15.65 and a one year high of $19.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.44.

Air T Company Profile

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

