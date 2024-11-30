Short Interest in Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF) Decreases By 34.4%

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 221,300 shares, a drop of 34.4% from the October 31st total of 337,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 28.0 days.
Canaccord Genuity Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CCORF opened at $7.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.57. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $7.72.
Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile
