Short Interest in Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF) Decreases By 34.4%

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 221,300 shares, a drop of 34.4% from the October 31st total of 337,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 28.0 days.

Canaccord Genuity Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CCORF opened at $7.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.57. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $7.72.

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc operates as a full-service investment dealer in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Crown Dependencies, and Australia. It operates through two segments: Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management. The Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets segment offers investment banking, advisory, research, and trading services for corporate, institutional, and government clients.

