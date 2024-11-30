Short Interest in Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CUPUF) Declines By 33.3%

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CUPUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the October 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Caribbean Utilities Stock Up 11.6 %

Shares of CUPUF stock opened at $15.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.95. Caribbean Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $15.01.

Caribbean Utilities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 1st will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Caribbean Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.75%.

About Caribbean Utilities

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Grand Cayman. The company generates electricity using diesel with 166 megawatts total installed capacity. It also operates nine transformer substations with approximately 436 miles of land-based high voltage transmission and distribution lines and 15 miles of high-voltage submarine cables.

